BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 137 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

