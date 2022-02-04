BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 362,105 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.88 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

