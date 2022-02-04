BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

