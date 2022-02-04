Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 598.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

