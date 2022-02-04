Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Donald W. Washington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

