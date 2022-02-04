Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

