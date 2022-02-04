Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after buying an additional 4,018,033 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $16,246,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.