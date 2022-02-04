Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $717.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

