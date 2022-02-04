Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $717.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endo International in the third quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
