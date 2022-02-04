Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $15,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

DNAB stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

