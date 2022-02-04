Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.65.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Twin Disc worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

