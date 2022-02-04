Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.65.
TWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
