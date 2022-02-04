Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $29,606.04 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

