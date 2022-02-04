Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $29,606.04 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.