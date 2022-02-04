PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 1,961 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $12,972.30.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $15,558.48.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

