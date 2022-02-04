Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 5,225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

