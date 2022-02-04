Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

