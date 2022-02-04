Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

