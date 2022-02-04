Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

