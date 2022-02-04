Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Declines By 15.9%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. ExlService has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.