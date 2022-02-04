FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXW opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $990,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

