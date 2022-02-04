Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 163,775 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1,615.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

