Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.56% of The Container Store Group worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $3,715,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 216.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $913,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $487.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

