Credit Suisse AG Has $15.96 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 114,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

