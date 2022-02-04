Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

