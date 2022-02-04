TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $80.30 on Friday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,128 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

