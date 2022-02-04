Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,519 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

