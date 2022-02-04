Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,519 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
