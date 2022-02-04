UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 234,746 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.
NYSE:USER opened at $6.95 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
