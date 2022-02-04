Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 688 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

