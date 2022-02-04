Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.