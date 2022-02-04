The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $60.77 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

