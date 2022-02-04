Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 710 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.