Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 408 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

