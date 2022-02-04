Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

