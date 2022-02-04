Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.83 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -335.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.