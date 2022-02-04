Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,754 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

