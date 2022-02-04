Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $133,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 204.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

