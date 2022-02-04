Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

