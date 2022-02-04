Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 656,176 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 656,176 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

