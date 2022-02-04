Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

