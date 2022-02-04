Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $19.51 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,908,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.91% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

