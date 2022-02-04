Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

