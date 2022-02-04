Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $152.52 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

