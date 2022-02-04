The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

