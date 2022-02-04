Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $198.24 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

