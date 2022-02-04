Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.