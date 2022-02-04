Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $65.75 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

