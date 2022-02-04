Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $815.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR opened at $610.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.25. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

