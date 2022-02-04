CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.56 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

