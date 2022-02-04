-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CGTX opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

