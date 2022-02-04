Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.33

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$93.33 and last traded at C$93.26, with a volume of 1161686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.24.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.