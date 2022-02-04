Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 24.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) rose 24.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 150,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 77,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.07 million and a PE ratio of -16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

About Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

