Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Open Lending by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 996,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 271,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.